Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 74.37% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.