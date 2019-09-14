Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Comparing side by side

Both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares. 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.