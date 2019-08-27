Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 122.89 N/A 0.08 135.87

In table 1 we can see Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.25% and 41.37%. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.2% 0.69% 1.09% 3.45% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 4 of the 5 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.