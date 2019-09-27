Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Comparison side by side

Since Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 15.46M 0.26 40.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 146,958,174.90% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.