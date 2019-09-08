Gopro (GPRO) Stock Value Declined While Tenor Capital Management Increased Position by $1.15 Million; Strs Ohio Raised Its Franklin Resources (BEN) Position by $330,627

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 10,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 35,923 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 25,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 2.13 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 2.05 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg by 21,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 19,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,886 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Loudon Inv Lc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 6,944 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Johnson Group Inc holds 17,022 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 398,470 shares. Fiera Cap reported 6,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 78 are owned by Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv. Saratoga Rech & Inv Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 18,925 shares. City has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Advisory Net Limited holds 218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 34 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 57,509 shares.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares to 38.62M shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).