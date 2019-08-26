Gopro (GPRO) Stake Maintained by Tenor Capital Management; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 3.13M shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 3.03 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 2.07 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Citigroup reported 50,514 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 440,580 shares stake. Two Sigma Limited Liability owns 56,373 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 124,507 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Van Eck Corp accumulated 20.22M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 2.86 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 645,184 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Art Advisors Ltd Com holds 74,475 shares.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).