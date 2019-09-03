Gopro (GPRO) Stake Held by Tenor Capital Management; Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 70,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 22,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 92,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 245,653 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 2.48 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 11 shares. Raymond James & invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 103 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 1.11M shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd holds 0.01% or 70,232 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 185,771 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 92,135 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Swiss Bankshares owns 207,900 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc reported 1,000 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 234,773 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 297,771 shares. Fin Mngmt reported 205 shares stake.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.23 million for 24.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares to 148,462 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cowen Inc by 27,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).