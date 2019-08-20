Gopro (GPRO) Shareholder Tenor Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.15 Million; As Paychex (PAYX) Valuation Rose, Sabal Trust Co Cut Position

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 14,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 299,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05 million, down from 314,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 872,875 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.02M market cap company. It closed at $4.01 lastly. It is down 7.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares to 38.62 million shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.82 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,470 shares to 122,303 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 154,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).