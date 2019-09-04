Gopro (GPRO) Holder Tenor Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.15 Million as Share Price Declined; Ugi (UGI) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $609.55M market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.955. About 3.75 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 896,429 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 7,297 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. Eagle Asset reported 48,535 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.92% or 1.46 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 9,902 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.08% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 124,832 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 346 are owned by Tompkins Financial Corp. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Coastline invested in 0.22% or 26,516 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.04% or 768,660 shares. Westpac has 162,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 52,842 shares.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn).