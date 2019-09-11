Gopro (GPRO) Holder Tenor Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.15 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Lifted by Sanders Capital Llc

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 539,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793.70 million, up from 10.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $679.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.695. About 564,903 shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.38 million were reported by Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc owns 155,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). D E Shaw Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 3.52 million shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 259,151 shares. Element Management accumulated 21,902 shares. 17,778 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 297,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Investment Management has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 5 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Management Professionals stated it has 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested in 363,172 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated has 7.97 million shares.

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why GoPro Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Owners of Apple Stock Should Be Afraid – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Chase Ambarella’s Post-Earnings Pop? – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GoPro +3% after updating on ‘minimal’ tariff impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVE, COST, MDLZ, GILD: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.