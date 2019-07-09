Gopro (GPRO) Holder Tenor Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Wex (WEX) Position by $4.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 3.13 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 15/05/2018 – GoPro: CEO Wants to Grow the Business, Protect the ‘Core’ — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 265,213 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Providing Services to Japanese Travel Group Time Design – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Here Are the Reasons Why You Should Invest in WEX Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc holds 19,052 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 26,600 shares. Aqr Management Limited Com invested in 7,005 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,098 shares stake. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 100 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.25% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.09% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 125,000 shares. Bain Cap Equity Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.63% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 7,594 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 1,514 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3.84 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 302 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.61% or 21,105 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 31,306 shares to 866,446 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,761 shares, and cut its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.62M shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3 shares. 27 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 358 shares. Moors Cabot reported 16,500 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 207,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Toth Financial Advisory invested in 10 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Millrace Asset Group Inc invested in 1.94% or 354,570 shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 10.49 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Inc has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).