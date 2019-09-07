Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLP)

As Insurance Brokers businesses, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance Inc 37 23.45 N/A -0.96 0.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 24 2.45 N/A 2.47 9.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Goosehead Insurance Inc and Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Goosehead Insurance Inc and Arch Capital Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 24.71% respectively. Goosehead Insurance Inc’s share owned by insiders are 18.8%. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 0.11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goosehead Insurance Inc -2.85% -6.6% 50.23% 62.09% 71.31% 74.11% Arch Capital Group Ltd. -0.07% 2.63% 4.37% 10.8% 3.36% 23.91%

For the past year Goosehead Insurance Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance Inc beats Arch Capital Group Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.