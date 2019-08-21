Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Insurance Brokers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance Inc 36 21.64 N/A -0.96 0.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 25 2.41 N/A 2.47 10.43

Demonstrates Goosehead Insurance Inc and Arch Capital Group Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Goosehead Insurance Inc and Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 28.86% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% are Goosehead Insurance Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goosehead Insurance Inc -2.85% -6.6% 50.23% 62.09% 71.31% 74.11% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.66% 3.33% 4.76% 12.99% 4.15% 26.66%

For the past year Goosehead Insurance Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Goosehead Insurance Inc beats Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.