Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Contrasting side by side

As Insurance Brokers companies, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance Inc 34 24.65 N/A -0.96 0.00 Watford Holdings Ltd. 26 0.80 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Goosehead Insurance Inc and Watford Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Watford Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc and Watford Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Watford Holdings Ltd. has a consensus target price of $31.25, with potential upside of 35.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Goosehead Insurance Inc and Watford Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 0%. Insiders held 22.4% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goosehead Insurance Inc 8.15% 20.24% 25.62% 26.72% 116.59% 36.51% Watford Holdings Ltd. 3.92% -1.59% 0% 0% 0% -3.78%

For the past year Goosehead Insurance Inc has 36.51% stronger performance while Watford Holdings Ltd. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance Inc beats Watford Holdings Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.