Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Contrasting side by side

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) compete with each other in the Insurance Brokers sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance Inc 34 21.59 N/A -0.96 0.00 Watford Holdings Ltd. 26 0.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Watford Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 3 1 2.25

Watford Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.25 consensus target price and a 56.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.9% of Goosehead Insurance Inc shares and 5% of Watford Holdings Ltd. shares. 18.8% are Goosehead Insurance Inc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Watford Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goosehead Insurance Inc -2.85% -6.6% 50.23% 62.09% 71.31% 74.11% Watford Holdings Ltd. -19.15% -29.67% -30.24% 0% 0% -29.78%

For the past year Goosehead Insurance Inc has 74.11% stronger performance while Watford Holdings Ltd. has -29.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance Inc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Watford Holdings Ltd.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.