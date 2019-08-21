Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) is a company in the Insurance Brokers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Goosehead Insurance Inc has 80.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 57.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Goosehead Insurance Inc has 18.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Goosehead Insurance Inc and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance Inc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Goosehead Insurance Inc and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance Inc N/A 36 0.00 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance Inc 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 1.83 2.50

$32 is the average price target of Goosehead Insurance Inc, with a potential downside of -26.32%. The potential upside of the peers is 32.61%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Goosehead Insurance Inc’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Goosehead Insurance Inc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goosehead Insurance Inc -2.85% -6.6% 50.23% 62.09% 71.31% 74.11% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Goosehead Insurance Inc was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Goosehead Insurance Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance Inc’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.