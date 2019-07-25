Goosehead Insurance, (GSHD) Reaches $47.17 After 8.00% Up Move; UNI SELECT CDA ORDINARY SHARES (UNIEF) Shorts Increased By 102.4%

The stock of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 103,200 shares traded. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has risen 116.59% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GSHD News: 23/05/2018 – Goosehead Insurance Expands its Presence in the Chicago Area; 04/05/2018 GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC REPORTS 17.14 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MICHAEL C. COLBY REPORTS 14.04 PCT STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.71 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $50.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GSHD worth $136.96 million more.

UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had an increase of 102.4% in short interest. UNIEF’s SI was 25,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 102.4% from 12,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 127 days are for UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s short sellers to cover UNIEF’s short positions. It closed at $9.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Uni-Select Inc. distributes automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America. The company has market cap of $389.94 million. The firm operates through Paint and Related Products, and Automotive Products divisions. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. It also distributes automotive parts, tools, and equipment to the aftermarket.

More recent Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uni-Select Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Lixil Group Corp. ADR 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. Owns Dominant Niche Online Platforms That You’ve Never Heard Of – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.12 per share. GSHD’s profit will be $2.54 million for 168.46 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Goosehead Insurance, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.25% negative EPS growth.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding firm for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

More notable recent Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 98% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TELL, MTN, GSHD – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.