Goosehead Insurance, (GSHD) Forms $46.22 Double Top; COSTA GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (CTTQF) Shorts Raised By 18.15%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) formed double top with $50.38 target or 9.00% above today’s $46.22 share price. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) has $1.66B valuation. The stock increased 5.67% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 158,886 shares traded. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has risen 71.31% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GSHD News: 10/05/2018 – MICHAEL C. COLBY REPORTS 14.04 PCT STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Goosehead Insurance Expands its Presence in the Chicago Area; 04/05/2018 GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC REPORTS 17.14 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING

COSTA GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) had an increase of 18.15% in short interest. CTTQF’s SI was 851,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 18.15% from 720,600 shares previously. It closed at $2.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company has market cap of $842.90 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It has a 9.02 P/E ratio. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Analysts await Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. GSHD’s profit will be $2.15 million for 192.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Goosehead Insurance, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.