Goosehead Insurance, (GSHD) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Whale Rock Capital Management Lowered By $39.23 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 22.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 875,956 shares with $138.73 million value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $122.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $156.96. About 3.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. GSHD’s profit would be $2.18M giving it 188.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 94,303 shares traded. Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has risen 116.59% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GSHD News: 04/05/2018 GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC REPORTS 17.14 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Goosehead Insurance Expands its Presence in the Chicago Area; 10/05/2018 – MICHAEL C. COLBY REPORTS 14.04 PCT STAKE IN GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 436.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 7,127 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 257,991 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.8% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.1% or 53,500 shares. Scholtz And Communication Ltd Liability Com has 3.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 30,530 shares. Barometer Cap stated it has 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nordea Mgmt reported 445,848 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru holds 1,675 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr holds 280,605 shares. Northern Corporation holds 10.68M shares. Fisher Asset holds 3.42 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,325 shares. Botty Investors Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 772 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.61’s average target is 16.34% above currents $156.96 stock price. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $178 target.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 22,163 shares to 121,228 valued at $142.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alteryx Inc stake by 474,998 shares and now owns 756,514 shares. Coupa Software Inc was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.56 million on Friday, February 1. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $811,530 on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding firm for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

More notable recent Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 98% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “USO, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.