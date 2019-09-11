Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Decreased Position; Zimmer Partners LP Holding in Targa Res (TRGP) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 30,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 38,924 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $706,000, down from 69,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 43.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.95 million, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 4.32M shares traded or 87.22% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $106.27 million for 6.27 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 11,208 shares to 21,377 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 14,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,640 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt invested in 248,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 62,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 15,282 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Trexquant Invest LP owns 0.06% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 43,687 shares. Burney Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 13,065 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.17% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 8.91M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 20,773 shares. State Street invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Numerixs Investment reported 16,200 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.08% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 38,890 shares.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 45,871 shares to 29.52M shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).