Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding Held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System; Wilen Investment Management Increased United Rentals (URI) Stake by $880,080

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 409.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 4,668 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 15,282 were accumulated by Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). Fruth Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.51% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0% or 135 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 69,018 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 230,850 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 26,944 are owned by Us Commercial Bank De. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.07% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Fincl Counselors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 164,882 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 51,542 shares. 18,379 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Limited Liability. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Geode Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

