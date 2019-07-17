Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019; Shorts at Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Lowered By 87.26%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s current price of $15.09 translates into 1.06% yield. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) had a decrease of 87.26% in short interest. ORMP’s SI was 28,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 87.26% from 219,700 shares previously. With 28,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s short sellers to cover ORMP’s short positions. The SI to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.24%. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 45,697 shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has declined 53.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ORMP News: 23/04/2018 Oramed Pharmaceuticals: 90-day Dosing Study Is a Prerequisite to Phase 3 Confirmatory Studies Under FDA’s BLA; 23/04/2018 – Oramed Pharmaceuticals Study Will Enroll Approximately 240 Patients With Type 2 Diabetes in Multiple Centers Throughout the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Admin of Proteins; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Administration of Proteins

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity. Geissler Werner had bought 35,000 shares worth $652,628 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct holds 2.3% or 6.58M shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd has invested 0.13% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amp Investors Ltd holds 175,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 312,011 shares stake. Tudor Et Al holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 314,257 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Geode Capital reported 2.70 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 5.05M shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc has 16,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.19% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Burney Co reported 17,725 shares stake. 494,157 were accumulated by Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 15,668 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd holds 0% or 13,648 shares in its portfolio.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 6.42 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company has market cap of $61.54 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates primarily in Israel.

