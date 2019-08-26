Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined; Secor Capital Advisors LP Stake In Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Was Has Raised

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 63,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.23 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 3.17M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 23,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 109,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 86,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 870,553 shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 41,048 shares to 3,712 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 130,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,222 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 20,148 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $39.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 466,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).