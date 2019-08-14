Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased Holding; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holder Fj Capital Management Upped Stake by $5.74 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 168,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 568,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 159,076 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,500 shares to 212,490 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,270 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Management Ltd Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 17,533 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 1.04 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,578 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Investment Ltd Partnership De owns 693,687 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 33,457 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Management has 0.03% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 248,300 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 78,844 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.01% or 554,636 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 17,726 shares. Amp Ltd reported 175,297 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.01% or 10,760 shares. Natixis accumulated 124,478 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 73,748 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 21,398 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 18,633 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 49,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,127 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.