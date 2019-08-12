Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Holding by $641,212

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 2.92M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & has 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 157,666 are owned by Berkley W R. Everence holds 101,238 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru Commerce has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 9,224 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 6,039 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 138,434 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Com reported 17,184 shares stake. First Manhattan has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ariel Invs Limited reported 1.06% stake. Sei Invests holds 1.16 million shares. Kessler Invest Grp Limited has invested 3.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colonial owns 147,638 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8,941 shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

