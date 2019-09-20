Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Increased Position by $556,395; Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Shareholder Legacy Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $390,440 as Market Value Rose

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 21,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 575,015 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 37,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 80,780 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 43,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 1.98M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $278.73 million for 25.02 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

