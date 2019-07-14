Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $508,410; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 28,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 51,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 2.81M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87M worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares to 684,100 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,350 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Vermont has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.17% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tremblant Capital Grp has invested 4.58% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sfe Counsel owns 18,113 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 279 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc accumulated 0.28% or 8,009 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability owns 4.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 256,542 shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc holds 12,234 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Svcs Corp has 562 shares. 409,200 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Argent invested in 1,832 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.65 million for 9.01 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity.