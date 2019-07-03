Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Shareholder Natixis Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Oz Management LP Has Upped Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 375,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR WYNN RESORTS TO PAY$1.94 BLN OF REDEMPTION NOTE THAT COMPANY PREVIOUSLY ISSUED TO ARUZE; 09/03/2018 – Settlement Clears the Path for Wynn Resorts — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Bad Luck With Picasso Goes On With $70 Million Work; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ELAINE WYNN HAS ALSO RELEASED HER CLAIMS AGAINST CO AND KIM SINATRA RELATING TO STEVE WYNN’S ALLEGED BREACH OF AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Las Vegas Operating Rev $431.5M, Up 3; 16/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr $1.99; 28/03/2018 – KIM SINATRA: DISAGREES VEHEMENTLY WITH ELAINE WYNN’S TESTIMONY; 27/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO MADDOX SAYS CO. ISN’T FOR SALE; 14/05/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 2 more board directors out at Wynn Resorts #8NN

Natixis decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 261,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,478 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 386,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 1.57M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GT Gold Commences Phase 1 Exploration Drilling Program at Saddle North – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Luminex Discovers High-Grade Gold and Silver Zone at the Condor Project; Highlights Include: 6.73 g/t Au Over 11.0 Metres and 4.77 g/t Au Over 40.1 Metres – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Goodyear (GT) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.64M for 8.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 236,794 shares to 271,974 shares, valued at $63.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 143,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 182,300 shares. 863,247 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 8,646 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com has 68,462 shares. Pnc Fin Services has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 140,286 shares. Aviva Pcl stated it has 88,823 shares. Duncker Streett Comm Incorporated reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 26,944 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.03% or 6.11 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 20,773 shares. Burney invested in 0.02% or 17,725 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 230,850 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 641,500 shares to 105,500 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,400 shares, and cut its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 91 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 67 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,088 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 624,981 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 12,675 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division stated it has 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 11,571 shares. 8.06M are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 0.08% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 3,830 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 45,108 shares. Art Advsr Llc accumulated 0.18% or 25,709 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, LYB, DAL – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Penn National Rides on Acquisition Amid Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGN, WYNN, SBAC – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “We Did The Math SPXV Can Go To $66 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.35 million activity.