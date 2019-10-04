Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stake Maintained by Lyrical Asset Management Lp; Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Price Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 155,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 9.07M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.72M, up from 8.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.82 lastly. It is down 43.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 8.21M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

