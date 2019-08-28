Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.77 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose While Jbf Capital Decreased Stake

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $201.4. About 866,584 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Investors shouldn’t worry about the latest round of trade policy retaliation between the U.S. and China, according to Goldman Sachs; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’19 GAS PRICE F/C 32% TO $6.25/MMBTU; 08/03/2018 – Goldman’s Koch Says Earnings Justify Equity Valuations (Video); 30/03/2018 – Jackie Jones: Goldman sachs to buy house-flipping lender genesis capital, sources say — update fox business -; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 209,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 170,622 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 2.03M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.60M for 4.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,977 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Heritage Investors Mgmt invested 0.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 54,852 shares. Cypress Cap Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 4,300 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 76,384 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Llc owns 14,109 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,048 shares. Okumus Fund holds 678,207 shares or 29.07% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc has invested 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company owns 22,672 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 10,056 shares. Corp accumulated 243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 8,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.