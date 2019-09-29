Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased Its Position by $2.33 Million; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Market Valuation Declined While Tdam Usa Upped Stake

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 155,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 9.07M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.72M, up from 8.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 4,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 76,892 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, up from 72,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,862 shares to 5,985 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,689 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is There More To Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Than Its 9.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Eastman Chemical Co. – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019.

