Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $508,410; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $152.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.96M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20 million, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 28,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 51,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 2.81 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 49,398 shares to 505,320 shares, valued at $60.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.65 million for 9.01 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.