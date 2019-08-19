Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $554,652 as Share Value Declined; Cummins Com (CMI) Valuation Declined While Boston Common Asset Management Cut by $909,501 Its Position

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 30,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 38,924 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $706,000, down from 69,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 4.40M shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 5,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,302 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 50,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.24M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.55 million for 5.14 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

