Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Share Value Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted Stake; Cognios Capital Has Cut Stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by $1.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 798,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 8.55 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.19M, up from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:M) by 26,792 shares to 93,052 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inccom (LTD) by 18,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

