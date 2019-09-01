Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $508,410 as Shares Declined; Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $46.63 Million as Share Price Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 15.72 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451.62M, down from 17.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (GT) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 28,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 51,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $129.75 million for 5.03 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,782 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd has 754,210 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 7,439 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 74,438 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 119,687 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 272,761 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 890,717 shares. Vertex One Asset reported 170,300 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 157,658 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 180,362 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares to 21,483 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 21,155 shares to 960,234 shares, valued at $98.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 741,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0.08% stake. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny accumulated 6,325 shares. 108,353 are held by Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny. Gradient Invests Ltd Com holds 311,835 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Agf America holds 90,095 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 0.09% or 49,277 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,984 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3,492 shares. Aqr Management Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 52,755 shares. Ci Invests reported 1.27% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 496 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.