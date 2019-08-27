Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holder Financial Counselors Lifted Holding by $374,508 as Valuation Declined; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Value Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 20,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 164,882 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 144,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 70.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 9.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 3.91M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 7.88M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. 100,000 shares were bought by Way William J, worth $191,000.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.01% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 380,453 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 10.38 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.07% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 36.66M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% or 107,197 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 178,426 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 34,413 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings owns 556,499 shares. Cap Global Investors stated it has 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: GLD, VNQ, PVH, G-III Apparel and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 10% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Red Pine Samples 33.6 g/t Gold Over 1.4 Metres at the Cooper Structure at its Wawa Gold Project – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Stock Has A 4.16% Yield, Sells For Less Than Book, and Insiders Have Been Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 10,900 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 70,122 shares. Parkside Fin Savings Bank Tru holds 132 shares. 157,658 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 17,726 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.22M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 135 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 778,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 0.04% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability holds 21,398 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co accumulated 378,474 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 368,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 358,185 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Sys.