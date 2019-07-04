Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; As Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose, Holder Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Position by $409,785

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 47,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,234 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 1.71M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,846 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 121,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 414,323 shares to 914,323 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 35,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.64M for 8.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $752.34 million for 19.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

