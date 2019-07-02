Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.68 Million as Share Value Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Increased Stake by $10.25 Million

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 93,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,157 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 400,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 57.49M shares traded or 110.69% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nike, Micron Technology and Apple are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron Technology: Still Offering Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: At Least One More Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 6,062 shares. 225,471 are held by Jefferies Ltd Llc. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 349,081 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 113,042 shares in its portfolio. California-based Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.79 million shares. Argent Trust Co owns 18,718 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3,129 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sun Life Fin stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Maverick has 131,190 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Natixis Lp has 102,159 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp accumulated 333 shares. Mason Street Lc invested in 123,476 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 1,578 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bogle Invest LP De accumulated 693,687 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Ltd reported 1.64% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Aviva Plc invested in 0.01% or 88,823 shares. 356 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. First Mercantile Tru invested in 1,340 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 64 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Llc holds 21,398 shares.