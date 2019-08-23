Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $14.69 Million; As Methanex (MEOH) Stock Value Declined, Pdt Partners Has Boosted by $2.67 Million Its Stake

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 126.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 47,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 85,159 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 37,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 31,761 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 816,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 342,438 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 27,142 shares to 57,800 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,799 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 0% or 3,444 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 1,666 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.02% or 389,139 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.06% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 62,200 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 1.40M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Hl Finance Services Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Sei Invests accumulated 72,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors And Cabot holds 10,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corp holds 185,544 shares. Conning Inc owns 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 10,623 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.53 million for 5.14 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

