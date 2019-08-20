Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted Stake by $2.14 Million as Stock Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed by $141.41 Million Its Stake

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 248.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 118,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 166,731 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 47,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 3.29M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 2.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 billion, down from 64.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 90,491 shares to 913,154 shares, valued at $52.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 178,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Northrock Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amp Investors invested in 0.68% or 2.24 million shares. Steinberg Asset holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,991 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.51% or 1.16M shares. Hamilton Point Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 95,927 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd invested in 394,290 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 1.12M shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt accumulated 5,005 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 118,641 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York accumulated 296,457 shares. Martin Communication Tn holds 47,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bbr Prns Limited Co holds 8,824 shares. Georgia-based Marco Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

