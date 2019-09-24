Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holder Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $364,245; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered Position by $2.71 Million

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 24,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 19,846 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304,000, down from 44,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 39,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $794,000, down from 51,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 1.37M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.91M for 6.53 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 542,406 shares to 553,906 shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 556,489 shares to 756,489 shares, valued at $116.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 81.21 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.