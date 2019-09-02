Goodwin Daniel L Upped Stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) as Market Value Rose; Headinvest Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $2.82 Million

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 53,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 105,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 211,923 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Com reported 80,957 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,569 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 88,506 are owned by Bridges Management. Hilltop holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,357 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc has invested 2.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 8,064 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc has invested 5.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Private Wealth Prtn stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ledyard Bancshares stated it has 1.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Security Trust stated it has 50,044 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roberts Glore Co Il has 16,365 shares. Violich Cap owns 233,952 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 23,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 741,278 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 22,999 shares. Aqr Management Lc has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 398,479 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Illinois-based Capstone Financial has invested 0.03% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 220,919 shares. Cooper Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.07% or 461,301 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,047 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 648,268 shares. Ims Capital holds 0.08% or 13,868 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Elk Creek Prns Limited Com holds 0.37% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 754,361 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 45,783 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag.