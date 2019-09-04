Goodwin Daniel L Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Lifted; Westwood Management Lifted Its Position in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $10.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 98,261 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.76. About 3.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Inc Ri invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Agf Invests owns 820,071 shares. Villere St Denis J reported 1.44 million shares or 6.81% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has 693,790 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Financial Services holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 292 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 7,425 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% or 112 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Old National Bankshares In invested 0.41% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd stated it has 12,749 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Winfield accumulated 18,080 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt holds 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 422,635 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa holds 0.28% or 45,592 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.22% or 439,479 shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,132 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares to 207,461 shares, valued at $56.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt invested in 75,362 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Ifrah Services holds 1.63% or 22,527 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited reported 415,913 shares stake. Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,243 shares. Dillon holds 6.9% or 111,860 shares in its portfolio. 2,359 were reported by Horrell Cap Management. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 10,020 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cadinha Co Limited Co holds 0.87% or 23,514 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated holds 1.01 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 2.83% stake. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 273,334 are owned by Bryn Mawr Co. Horizon Investment Services Ltd Co reported 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pecaut & holds 59,894 shares or 5.31% of its portfolio. Barton owns 5,440 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.