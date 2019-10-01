Goodwin Daniel L Stake in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Has Upped by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 74,716 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52 million, up from 52,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 2.39 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,080 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc reported 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stewart & Patten Co Ltd reported 3.19% stake. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Interactive Financial invested in 0.61% or 6,727 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,710 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 290,489 shares. Meridian stated it has 13,893 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1.17M shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Prtnrs Ltd reported 379,037 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc accumulated 119,754 shares. Minnesota-based Perkins has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evanson Asset Mngmt Llc reported 123,765 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 7.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 135,657 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2,120 shares to 7,880 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azul S A by 403,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Webster State Bank N A holds 0.28% or 9,892 shares. Westwood Gru Incorporated owns 19,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sandhill Partners Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,348 shares. Rockland Tru Com holds 31,661 shares. Melvin Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.27M shares stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm owns 4,196 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). California-based Capital Ca has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.3% or 102,017 shares in its portfolio. The Israel-based Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 335,588 were reported by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Monarch Mgmt has invested 3.69% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).