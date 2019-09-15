Goodwin Daniel L Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Borgwarner Has 1.13 Sentiment

Goodwin Daniel L increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 500% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 5,000 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 6,000 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $221.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Borgwarner Inc (BWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 193 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 171 sold and reduced positions in Borgwarner Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 181.04 million shares, up from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Borgwarner Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 134 Increased: 136 New Position: 57.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 12.79% above currents $233.61 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $285 target.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 16,712 shares stake. 11,080 were reported by Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 1.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 127,370 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler LP accumulated 381,547 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,354 shares. 616 were reported by Hendershot Invs. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Monetary reported 19,310 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Lc reported 0.4% stake. Filament Ltd Com owns 2,946 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 33,685 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 8.79% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. for 6.35 million shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 2.31 million shares or 7.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 4.08% invested in the company for 818,772 shares. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 53,490 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.26 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.95 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou