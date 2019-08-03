Goodwin Daniel L Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.89 Million; Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Kingstone Cos (KINS) by $10.57 Million as Valuation Declined

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61 million market cap company. It closed at $8.41 lastly. It is down 47.33% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation invested in 2.63% or 1.02M shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg holds 4.83% or 4,450 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,688 shares. Boston Rech And Management owns 28,100 shares. 126,893 are owned by Conning. Bb&T holds 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 431,366 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 994,415 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Biondo Invest Ltd Liability owns 127,053 shares. Rockshelter Lc owns 44,915 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability has 119,394 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank And reported 203,330 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Iconiq Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 62,060 shares. Kennedy Management owns 87,843 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 40,400 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 9,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 20,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 285,800 shares. Moreover, Cap Mgmt Assoc has 0.52% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 22,500 shares. Eidelman Virant stated it has 0.55% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 14,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Geode Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Massachusetts-based Cadence Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 40,801 are held by Acr Alpine Cap Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,966 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $33,350 activity. The insider HAFT JAY M bought $17,000.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77M for 6.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.