Goodwin Daniel L Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake; Nexgen Energy LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shorts Down By 3.55%

Nexgen Energy LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had a decrease of 3.55% in short interest. NXE’s SI was 10.69M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.55% from 11.08M shares previously. With 345,900 avg volume, 31 days are for Nexgen Energy LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s short sellers to cover NXE’s short positions. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is down 30.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NXE News: 06/03/2018 – NexGen Energy Names James Hatley Senior VP Project Development; 02/05/2018 – L&W SUPPLY TO BUY NEXGEN BUILDING SUPPLY; 01/05/2018 – Two Welbilt Brands Join NexGen Procurement Group; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT DEPARTURES; 06/03/2018 NEXGEN APPOINTS JAMES HATLEY, P.ENG. AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 13/04/2018 – NEXGEN ENERGY – GARRETT AINSWORTH, VICE PRESIDENT – EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT AGREED TO CONCLUDE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH CO; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 28/03/2018 – Vecna Robotics Displays Full Spectrum NexGen Material Handling Automation at Modex 2018; 02/05/2018 – NexGen Makes Significant New Discoveries of Near Arrow Mineralization Northwest and Along Strike in Winter Drill Campaign; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with

Goodwin Daniel L increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 487.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L acquired 10,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 12,050 shares with $2.29M value, up from 2,050 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $955.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $490.73 million. The Company’s principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings.

