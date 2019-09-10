Goodwin Daniel L Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL); Avx New (AVX) Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Increased Position by $872,253 as Market Value Declined

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 207,039 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bank Of The West has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 185,246 are held by Davidson Investment. 14,128 are owned by Diker Mgmt Ltd Company. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 44,123 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cs Mckee LP holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 254,770 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 2.26 million shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Ny has 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,420 shares. Peninsula Asset Management holds 15,335 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Ami Mngmt holds 0.39% or 3,899 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware has 94,433 shares. Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability invested in 1,455 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coho owns 1,627 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 20,739 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 10,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has 0.23% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 148,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 33,800 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 51,542 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 13,423 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 184,340 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 33,439 shares stake. 1.58 million are held by Wells Fargo Com Mn. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh owns 17,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment reported 238,696 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 34,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

