Goodwin Daniel L Maintains Position in Marathon Pete (MPC); Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Trimmed Position by $65.34 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 235,573 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.22M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 359,391 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 42,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.55M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.87 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 161,407 shares. Lafayette Invests Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 15,167 shares. Commerce Bankshares has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Tower Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 6,855 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 28,402 shares. Vanguard Group holds 13.39M shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 204,317 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 15,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Art Lc has invested 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). First Republic Inc owns 9,968 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 114,824 were accumulated by Philadelphia Fin Management Of San Francisco Limited Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 29,347 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4,037 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 32,605 shares to 71,499 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc Com (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.07% or 497,730 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Miles Cap Inc stated it has 0.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability owns 29,546 shares. Country Tru Fincl Bank has 10,506 shares. Terril Brothers holds 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,852 shares. Court Place Limited has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 5.23 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce holds 0.09% or 11,474 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 1.08% or 42,400 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd Llc De reported 288,975 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Resource Fund has invested 2.43% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,632 shares.

