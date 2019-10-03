Goodwin Daniel L Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.98 Million; As Waters (WAT) Share Value Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Raised Its Position by $20.99 Million

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 12,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $218.87. About 12.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 51.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 97,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 287,019 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.78M, up from 189,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $221.33. About 127,498 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 10/02/2019: AYI,VHC,AAPL,ORCL – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loop sees good iPhone demand, low ASPs – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s mini LED switch benefits LG, says analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) going to war with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the future of gaming – Live Trading News” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,712 shares. United Automobile Association reported 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 152,686 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jensen Management reported 1.57M shares. Massachusetts-based Barry Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn reported 8,221 shares stake. Trustco National Bank N Y has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Invest Mgmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barr E S has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,263 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 116,186 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,235 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Estates reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp holds 5,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 954 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,441 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 207,736 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Btim invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated invested in 291,758 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3,362 shares. Stanley has 1.13% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 21,805 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 9,074 are owned by Sector Pension Investment Board. Hm Payson And holds 0.04% or 4,922 shares in its portfolio.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 128,992 shares to 44,627 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,645 shares, and cut its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.